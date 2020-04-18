Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner and More Celebrate Kourtney Kardashian's Birthday

It's her day to shine!

Kourtney Kardashian is celebrating her 41st birthday on Saturday. It's unclear what the Aries queen has planned for her special day, especially considering the Coronavirus pandemic has people social distancing.

However, that doesn't mean the reality TV personality can't celebrate her birthday with a bang. In fact, it's already off to a great start! Her closest friends and family members have shown her so much love on social media.

"Happy birthday my beautiful @kourtneykardash!!! In any lifetime I would have found a way to have you in my life forever! I can't imagine my life without you, nor would I ever want to imagine that," Khloe Kardashian shared on Instagram, alongside a collage of pics of the birthday girl.

"You and I have an incredible rare bond that no matter what, it can never be broken. (Yep! You're stuck with me!) You are my best friend, one of the rare few I can count on most in my life," the Good American founder continued. "I know that so many people go through life without their sister as their best friend. That thought alone breaks my heart. Thank God I was blessed with the most incredible siblings I could dream of."