Nikki Reed's Favorite Eco-Friendly Products Make It Easy to Be Green

Earth Day can be everyday—if you shop appropriately.

Actress Nikki Reed wants you to celebrate Mother Earth in style with her new UpWest t-shirt capsule collection!

The collaboration features two tees, made from a recycled bottle fabric blend, with hilarious yet effective messages for both men and women.

"I love collaborating with brands who strive to bring sustainability into their company," the former Twilight star shared with E! News exclusively. "At this stage in my life, I only want to work with people who I feel morally aligned with and the UpWest team has become like family to me. Also, visually their line is so connected to my style and aesthetic. Cozy outdoor camping chic, which is what they are all about, is my go-to favorite look!"