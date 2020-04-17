Princess Sofia of Sweden Becomes Hospital Volunteer to Help Nurses During Coronavirus

Forget about a tiara! Princess Sofia of Sweden wants a pair of scrubs!

As the Coronavirus pandemic continues to affect people around the world, one member of royalty just took a huge step to help on the front lines.

After completing an intensive training program online, Princess Sofia started working at Sophiahemmet Hospital.

"Princess Sofia is not only Sophia's honorary chair, but now also works with us," the hospital confirmed on Instagram via translation. "This is after having completed our basic nursing education, which has been developed to relieve the now severely strained healthcare staff."

The Princess herself confirmed the news when sharing a picture of her new work outfit.

"Last week, I went through a medical education with a major in health, care and care at @sophiahemmet," she revealed to her followers. "Within the framework of the ‘emergency response,' I am now placed in one of the hospital's care units where, together with other newly trained colleagues, I support and relieve the care staff with various tasks, including care of patients and cleaning."