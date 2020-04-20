Below Deck Sailing Yacht Sneak Peek: Is Parker McCown Ready to Quit the Boat?

Parker McCown needs to shape up or ship out.

In this exclusive clip from tonight's all-new Below Deck Sailing Yacht, Captain Glenn Shephard sits down with the deckhand to discuss his attitude.

"Your attitude is a problem, that is very thin ice that you're on," Captain Glenn informs his deckhand less than two days before Parsifal III's next charter. "I want you here if I can have the Parker that I need. I'm still not convinced of; can you do your job?"

"That's up to you, Glenn," Parker snaps back.

After the captain notes that he's still trying to determine if Parker is up for another charter, the deckhand makes a shocking statement.

"Or is it up to me? Do I take the money I've earned, which is more money I've ever made in my life, and finish on this note right now?" Parker ponders. "Or do I chance it, be under twice as much pressure?"