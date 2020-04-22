EXCLUSIVE!

Here's Why Nikki Bella's Mom Doesn't Want Artem Chigvintsev in Their Family Photo

  • By
    &

by Allison Crist | Wed., Apr. 22, 2020 6:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

One big, happy family?

Not so much, according to this exclusive preview of Thursday's all-new Total Bellas, in which Nikki Bella's mom, Kathy Colace, drops a bomb on her that has to do with her boyfriend, Artem Chigvintsev

Kathy apparently wants a family portrait as a birthday present, but when it comes to Artem, she claims he "isn't family yet," and should therefore not be included in the photo shoot. 

"I question sometimes if Nicole's really taken her relationship seriously. That's the reason I'm more cautious with Artem," Kathy explains in a confessional. "This is my birthday present. My family together in a family photo."

Nikki is clearly upset to hear this, and she explains that Artem will be, too.

"I think his feelings would be so hurt," Nikki tells her mom. "But you're talking to him. You're doing that. I'm not."

She explains more in a confessional, "It's her family photo so I'm going to let her take full control. I don't want to be a part of it. Whatever happens, it's on her. She'll deal with it. And she'll feel bad."

Read

Awkward! Watch Nikki Bella's Dad Grill Artem Chigvintsev About Their Relationship

Nikki even warns her mom that she'll likely fall for Artem's "Puss in Boots" eyes.

"Well, I want him in it," Kathy says. "I just...I don't know if I want him in a 20 by 40."

At this point, she's so committed to her "perfect" plan that when Nikki jokingly asks if she's going to switch out the photos every time Artem comes to her house, Kathy seems to consider the idea. 

"Oh my gosh," Nikki replies.

Check out the entire exchange in the above clip!

TV keeps getting better. How you watch it does too. With Xfinity X1 you can catch up on all of your favorite shows. Just say your favorite show into the Voice Remote for easy access.

Trending Stories

Latest News
American Idol

Ryan Seacrest Brings Back Original American Idol Desk for Remote Shows

Lin-Manuel Miranda, David Schwimmer, Ross Geller

Lin-Manuel Miranda Jokes He Looks Like Ross From Friends in His Yearbook Photo

Hilarie Burton, Jeffrey Dean Morgan

Inside Hilarie Burton and Jeffrey Dean Morgan's Incredibly Private Marriage

Sherry Cola, London Brown, The Funny Dance Show

London Brown Has Sherry Cola Flying in Epic Funny Dance Show Duet

Married at First Sight Season 10, Meka Jones, Michael Watson

Married at First Sight's Meka Reveals Why She Really Divorced Michael

Gwyneth Paltrow

Going Green! Celebrate Earth Day With These Celebrities Who Own Eco-Friendly Brands

Royals, Queen Elizabeth, Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Pandemic

Back to Basics: How the Royal Family Is Boosting Morale in Britain and Beyond

TAGS/ Shows , Total Bellas , Exclusives , Nikki Bella , Brie Bella , Artem Chigvintsev , Reality TV , Family , Couples , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.