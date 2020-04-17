EXCLUSIVE!

Watch Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Gift Us With a Showdown Between 2 Superstars

  • By
    &

by Lauren Piester | Fri., Apr. 17, 2020 12:44 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Zoey's seen duets before, but nothing like this. 

In this Sunday's episode of Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, a battle ensues over Max (Skylar Astin), who has abandoned the fourth floor for the sixth floor and now possesses important information that both his former boss (Lauren Graham) and his new boss (Renee Elise Goldsberry) want. That leads to one hell of a showdown between the two women, who fight over him via musical number with Brandy and Monica's "The Boy Is Mine." Does that feel slightly inappropriate when the "boy" is a fully grown employee? Maybe! Do we care? No. 

E! News has your exclusive first look at the scene, in which Zoey (Jane Levy) seems to be having a really, really good time. We'd also like to commend Graham for holding her own against a Broadway musical superstar like Goldsberry, who was in the original cast of Hamilton! 

Photos

Renewed and Canceled TV Shows 2020 Guide

Sunday's episode, called "Zoey's Extraordinary Outburst" is not just about the war between the fourth and sixth floors. Zoey finds herself struggling with all of her friends, including Max, Simon, Mo, and even her dad's caregiver Howie, after everything that's gone down over the past few weeks (like when she sang her romantic feelings out loud to both Max and Simon) and in the midst of her father's illness getting worse. 

But you can rest easy knowing there's a delightful dance party coming as well as several extremely good musical numbers (as usual), so be sure to tune in on Sunday night. 

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist airs Sunday at 9 p.m. on NBC. 

E! and NBC are both part of the NBC Universal family. 

Trending Stories

Latest News
Trina McGee, Will Friedle

Boy Meets World's Will Friedle Apologies After Trina McGee Recalls Racial Insults

Together Concert - Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, Lizzo

How to Watch the Star-Studded One World: Together At Home Concert on TV and Online

Ingobernable

These TV Shows Will Help You Learn a New Language

Maleficent, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, Angelina Jolie

Here's Everything Coming to Disney+ in May 2020

Too Hot to Handle

Too Hot to Handle's Connection to Seinfeld Revealed

Exclusive: "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist" Sneak Peek

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, Avery

Can 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days' Avery Ever Trust Ash With His Clients?

TAGS/ TV , Top Stories , Entertainment , Apple News , Celebrities
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.