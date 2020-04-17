Airbnb's Experiences Have Gone Virtual to Save You From Boredom

by Carolin Lehmann | Fri., Apr. 17, 2020 10:58 AM
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
If you're bored at home and dreaming of an Airbnb stay abroad, there is a little something you can do to feed your travel bug from the comfort of your own living room. You may be familiar with Airbnb's experiences, where hosts from around the world take you on adventures or teach you skills, but in light of the Coronavirus pandemic, this model has been tweaked into Airbnb's new online experiences. That's right: You can now join tango classes, tarot card readings, farm visits, and more, all over video chat.
These experiences may seem unique, but they're a great way to connect with people from all corners of the globe while combating loneliness or boredom during the quarantine. You can book your experience here. There's sure to be an option that will pique your interest and maybe even help you make a new friend halfway around the world. Hear more about four different experiences that are available below.
Here's a history lesson: The descendants of dogs that were abandoned after the 1986 Chernobyl nuclear disaster are still around in the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone today. Their lives are tough, but you will get to meet them and help feed them via this Airbnb experience. You will also get to visit the scene of the disaster at the Unit 4 reactor and ask questions.
Not much of a chef? Airbnb can help with that. This experience, intended for a parent plus a child aged two to seven, involves a one-on-one lesson on how to bake the perfect cookies from scratch.
Have you ever wanted to have a conversation with an Olympian? Well, now you can ask Olympic bobsledder Lauren all of your questions thanks to Airbnb. She will share her Olympic story, explain how she trains and eats, share her thoughts on mindset and perseverance and more.
Experience several magic tricks and then learn how to execute them on your own thanks to a Zoom call with a magician. Magician Martin will also attempt to beat one of his Guinness World Records during your session.
Looking for more at-home activities? Play these computer and video games you were obsessed with as a kid, and check out these board games celebrity parents swear by.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?