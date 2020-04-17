Taylor Swift Postpones Remaining 2020 Concerts Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Taylor Swift is putting her fans' healthy and safety first.

E! News can confirm that the decision has been made to cancel all of the Grammy winner's live appearances and performances this year.

Her United States and Brazil shows will be rescheduled to take place in 2021, with dates to be announced later this year.

"I'm so sad I won't be able to see you guys in concert this year, but I know this is the right decision," Taylor said on Instagram Stories. "Please, please stay healthy and safe. I'll see you on stage as soon as I can but right now, what's important is committing to this quarantine, for the sake of all of us."

This summer, Taylor was scheduled to perform at select arenas as part of her Lover Fest. For Swifties who desire refunds for tickets purchased for the U.S. shows, they will be available starting May 1.