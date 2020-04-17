Oxygen's Accident, Suicide or Murder Is Back With More Mysterious Cases: Watch a First Look!

Question everything.

Oxygen's Accident, Suicide or Murder is back for a second season, and there are no clear answers in any of the cases that the series examines—some of which are discussed in this exclusive trailer below.

Throughout the clip, everyone from law enforcement officials to victims' family members can be seen trying to make sense of different suspicious deaths—such as a wife of an adulterous cop found mysteriously deceased—no matter how unbelievable they may be.

Take these soundbites for example.

"They think it was a suicide, and I said absolutely not."

"20 self-inflicted wounds? Suicide? Really?"

"What's wrong with these people? Just relook at it. You were wrong."

"If we lose, it's over."

"That son of a bitch was gonna pay for taking my daughter."