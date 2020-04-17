EXCLUSIVE!

Oxygen's Accident, Suicide or Murder Is Back With More Mysterious Cases: Watch a First Look!

by Allison Crist | Fri., Apr. 17, 2020 9:02 AM

Accident, Suicide, or Murder, Oxygen

Question everything.

Oxygen's Accident, Suicide or Murder is back for a second season, and there are no clear answers in any of the cases that the series examines—some of which are discussed in this exclusive trailer below.

Throughout the clip, everyone from law enforcement officials to victims' family members can be seen trying to make sense of different suspicious deaths—such as a wife of an adulterous cop found mysteriously deceased—no matter how unbelievable they may be. 

Take these soundbites for example.

"They think it was a suicide, and I said absolutely not."

"20 self-inflicted wounds? Suicide? Really?"

"What's wrong with these people? Just relook at it. You were wrong."

"If we lose, it's over."

"That son of a bitch was gonna pay for taking my daughter."

Meet Paul Holes, Your Next True Crime Boyfriend

It's safe to say that not a single one of these true stories will be easy to solve. However, that's what exactly what each episode of Accident, Suicide or Murder will attempt to do.

Each hour-long iteration will retrace an investigation from start to finish, taking viewers through the twists and turns of these shocking cases—from dissecting the red flags to the undeniable evidence, and strange behavior that put the tragedy in question. 

Tune in to the season two premiere of Accident, Suicide or Murder Saturday, May 9 at 6 p.m. on Oxygen!

