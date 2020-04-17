Can 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days' Avery Ever Trust Ash With His Clients?

On 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, Avery traveled across the world to meet Ash, her on-and-off boyfriend of nine months, and see if the two could really make things work offline. Her time in Australia has been tense, from meeting Ash's brother to learning how each other operates. Two sticking points for Avery have been Ash's reluctance to introduce her to his ex and son and his job as a relationship coach and expert.

"Early in our relationship, Ash sent a text exchange that he had with a client that was hitting on him to prove that he ignores any flirtatious advances from his clients. But what I find most disturbing is that he did not actually say that he was even a relationship. It did lead to one of our breakups," Avery says in the exclusive sneak peek above.