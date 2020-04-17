Kaitlynn Carter Recalls Her "Wake-Up Call" Moment After Miley Cyrus Breakup

This isn't the first time that the 31-year-old has addressed her and Miley's breakup. Back in November, she penned a candid essay about their relationship for Elle, where she opened up about her sexuality and falling for the "Slide Away" singer.

"This past July, I went on vacation with a female friend; the next thing I knew, I was in love with her," she wrote. "Until that trip, it had never crossed my mind that I was even capable of loving a woman the way I loved her. But after reflecting on my romantic history, I realized that I've never really had a 'type.'"

During the time of their PDA-packed trip, Kaitlynn had just announced that she and Brody Jenner were separating after one year of marriage. And, weeks later, Miley broke up with her longtime love Liam Hemsworth.

While discussing their breakup with Whitney, Kaitlynn recalled one of her first paparazzi run-ins at a bar that occurred after she and Miley had ended things, which sparked headlines that she was "out on the town, partying with a mystery man just two weeks after her breakup."