Kelly Clarkson Recalls the Compliment From Aretha Franklin That Left Her Crying Tears of Joy

Kelly Clarkson has fond memories of Aretha Franklin.

The 37-year-old artist appeared on Thursday's episode of The Tonight Show and recalled the time the late The Queen of Soul brought her to tears by complimenting her performance.

In 2013, Clarkson sang "My Country Tis of Thee" at the second inauguration ceremony for former president Barack Obama. The three-time Grammy winner had originally planned to sing "America the Beautiful" but made the last-minute change after fellow performer James Taylor asked if he could sing it instead. While Clarkson was happy to switch songs, she had forgotten that Franklin had performed "My Country Tis of Thee" at Obama's first inauguration ceremony in 2009. The American Idol alumna then "freaked out" because she felt like she couldn't compete with Franklin's rendition. However, that all changed after she heard Franklin call Clarkson's performance "magnificent" during an interview.

"Literally, I cried," the "Since U Been Gone" star told Jimmy Fallon. "Like, not joking. I was in the studio making a record at the time and I bawled. I was like, 'I'm done. I have succeeded.'"