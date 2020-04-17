How Disney Family Singalong Landed Beyoncé for "When You Wish Upon a Star"

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Fri., Apr. 17, 2020 6:27 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

ABC's special Disney Family Singalong had everything fans could want—and then some. From Zac Efron introducing (but not participating in) the High School Musical cast's performance of "We're All in This Together" to Ariana Grande's show-stopping performance of "I Won't Say I'm in Love" from Hercules, the special broadcast was full of treats for fans. And there was one special surprise nobody saw coming: Beyoncé.

That's right, Beyoncé popped up with a special self-filmed performance of "When You Wish Upon a Star" in the one-hour ABC special.

According to Robert Mills, ABC's head of alternative programming, it's all thanks to Disney honcho Bob Iger. In an interview with BuzzFeed, Mills said Iger reached out to Beyoncé personally. Beyoncé recently starred in Disney's The Lion King.

Photos

Ranking Disney Live-Action Remakes

"She sent something in and it was absolutely beautiful. Beyoncé singing ‘When You Wish Upon a Star' was in the total spirit of not only what the special is about, but what the country is about right now, and it was something only she could do," Mills told BuzzFeed.

Beyonce wasn't announced as part of the special like Grande, Demi Lovato and Christina Aguilera were, probably because her involvement came down to the last minute. Mills told BuzzFeed she sent the recording in on Wednesday afternoon leaving producers and editors of the special just hours to edit the broadcast for Thursday evening.

As for how some of the stars had such clear and professional setups, you can thank producers for that. Executive producer Katie Mullan revealed some stars got professional equipment delivered and were taught how to set up the shot and troubleshoot over meetings on Zoom.

That's a little insight into Disney magic.

Trending Stories

Latest News
90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk

Has Colt Heard From Larissa During 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined?

"90 Day Fiance" Exclusive: Colt & Debbie's Life in Quarantine

Thomas Rhett, Disney Family Singalong

Thomas Rhett and His Daughters Bring Frozen to Disney Family Singalong

The Disney Family Singalong

Beyonce, Ariana Grande and More: Watch The Disney Family Singalong With Our Live Blog

Stephanie Beatriz, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Favorite TV episodes

Your Binge Watch, Solved: 54 Stars and Showrunners Reveal Their Favorite Episodes of Their Own Shows

High School Musical 3, Zac Efron, Vanessa Hudgens

Watch 30 Seconds of the High School Musical Reunion From The Disney Family Singalong

Together Concert - Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, Lizzo

How to Watch the Star-Studded One World: Together At Home Concert on TV and Online

TAGS/ Beyoncé , Disney , ABC , Entertainment , TV , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.