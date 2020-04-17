Hannah Brown Epically Trolls Tyler Cameron Over Being The Bachelorette's Runner-Up

Oh, to come in second place.

It's an experience Tyler Cameron knows well after famously becoming the runner-up during Hannah Brown's season of The Bachelorette last year. As fans well know, Brown picked Jed Wyatt over him, only for their engagement to tumultuously end shortly after.

Meanwhile, Brown and Cameron have gotten friendly since then, even sparking romance rumors once again while they quarantined together in Florida. While the reality star is back in her native Alabama now as the country continues social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic, that doesn't mean she's lost touch with Cameron.

Thanks to the Internet, not only can they catch up—but fans can watch along. On Thursday night, the two were chatting on Instagram Live about college football when Brown delivered the ultimate zinger.