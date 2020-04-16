Thomas Rhett and His Daughters Bring Frozen to Disney Family Singalong

ABC
by McKenna Aiello | Thu., Apr. 16, 2020 6:27 PM
ABC
Yes, Thomas Rhett! We would love to build a snowman.
The country singer was joined by his little girls, 4-year-old Willa Gray and 2-year-old Ada James, as he performed on ABC's Disney Family Singalong. Thomas chose a song that's clearly a favorite in his family's household—"Do You Want to Build a Snowman?" from Frozen.
Accompanied by a bucket of snow, the sister duo dressed up as Elsa and Anna for the positively adorable live performance, which was just one of dozens featured on tonight's spectacle.
The one and only Beyoncé kicked the virtual concert off with a surprise performance of "When You Wish Upon a Star," and gave a special shout out to first responders fighting the spread of coronavirus.
"I'd like to dedicate this song to all the healthcare workers who have been working tirelessly to keep us healthy and safe. We greatly appreciate you," Bey shared in a clip.
ABC
Other performers included Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, Darren Criss, Josh Groban, Christina Aguilera, Julianne Hough, Derek Hough and Auli'i Cravalho. The hour-long singalong concluded with a High School Musical reunion of sorts.
Check out a sneak peek below, and get caught up on all the must-see moments in our live blog here.
Fans on the west coast can tune in to ABC at 8 p.m. to see the magic for themselves!
Your Binge Watch, Solved: 54 Stars and Showrunners Reveal Their Favorite Episodes of Their Own Shows
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?