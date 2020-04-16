Beyoncé Makes Our Wish Come True With Surprise Appearance on Disney Family Singalong

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Thu., Apr. 16, 2020 5:36 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Beyoncé is in the house!

When fans tuned into the Disney Family Singalong on Thursday they expected a fun night of uplifting songs, silly dances and plenty of star-studded moments, including one from a special guest. But little did they know the special guest would be the Lion King star herself.

The Queen Bey truly surprised all viewers when she appeared onscreen to perform the classic tune "When You Wish Upon a Star." She had her blondish-brown locks pulled half-up and her makeup was effortless, just like her voice.

Then, she shared a message of hope to all her fans: "Hello to all of the families across the world. I'm very proud and honored to be a part of the Disney family and to help present the Disney Family Singalong in partnership with Feeding America. I'd like to dedicate this song to all the healthcare workers who have been working tirelessly to keep us healthy and safe. We greatly appreciate you." 

Photos

Ranking Disney Live-Action Remakes

As the song came to a close, she added, "Please onto your families tight. Please be safe, don't give up hope. We're going to get through this, I promise. God bless you!"

Beyonce, Disney Family Singalong

ABC

On social media, her legions of followers went wild upon hearing of the rare performance from the star. "How dare they spring Beyoncé on us with absolutely no warning I'm crying," one Twitter user shared

And inevitably, dozens upon dozens of people shared the popular Tiffany Pollard GIF in which she says, "Beyonce," in amazement. 

This is just the beginning of what promises to be a spectacular night of performances, with the High School Musical cast and more slated to appear as well. Fans can tune in to ABC at 8 p.m. to see the magic for themselves!

Trending Stories

Latest News
Shawn Booth, Kaitlyn Bristowe

The Bachelorette Star Shawn Booth Mourns the Death of His Beloved Dog Tucker

Total Bellas, Season 5, Episode 3, Nikki Bella

Find Out Why Brie and Nikki Bella's Mom Exploded With Anger on Total Bellas

Joe Exotic's Handwritten Letter to Judge in $89 Million Dollar Lawsuit

Thomas Rhett, Disney Family Singalong

Thomas Rhett and His Daughters Bring Frozen to Disney Family Singalong

The Disney Family Singalong

Beyonce, Ariana Grande and More: Watch The Disney Family Singalong With Our Live Blog

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson, True Thompson, Halloween 2018

Does Khloe Kardashian Plan on Having More Kids With Ex Tristan Thompson?

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Drop $5 Million on Modern L.A. Home

TAGS/ Beyoncé , Disney , Celebrities , Apple News , Top Stories
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.