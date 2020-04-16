Beyonce, Ariana Grande and More: Watch The Disney Family Singalong With Our Live Blog

Let's get down to business...to sing...some songs.

ABC is bringing the Disney joy tonight with The Disney Family Singalong, a full-on concert of Disney tunes, performed by celebs from their homes, with their families. Is it still totally weird that this is where we're at in life, watching celebrities sing Disney songs from their impressive living rooms and kitchens? Yes. Is it totally something we're here to watch every minute of? You bet.

We're already singing to ourselves, alone in our homes, so we might as well sing along with other people who are also doing that! Plus, we've been promised some real bops and some real celebs (hello, Ariana Grande and maybe Zac Efron!).

We'll be here singing (and drinking) for the whole special, so strap on in and stay tuned.