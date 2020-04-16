Beyonce, Ariana Grande and More: Watch The Disney Family Singalong With Our Live Blog

ABC
by Lauren Piester | Thu., Apr. 16, 2020 6:03 PM
Let's get down to business...to sing...some songs.
ABC is bringing the Disney joy tonight with The Disney Family Singalong, a full-on concert of Disney tunes, performed by celebs from their homes, with their families. Is it still totally weird that this is where we're at in life, watching celebrities sing Disney songs from their impressive living rooms and kitchens? Yes. Is it totally something we're here to watch every minute of? You bet.
We're already singing to ourselves, alone in our homes, so we might as well sing along with other people who are also doing that! Plus, we've been promised some real bops and some real celebs (hello, Ariana Grande and maybe Zac Efron!).
We'll be here singing (and drinking) for the whole special, so strap on in and stay tuned.
8:03 p.m.: Did Derek Hough and his fiancee just already have Beauty and the Beast costumes for this or did they get them specially shipped in? We're absolutely not surprised if it's the first option and we hope it wasn't the second.
8:04 p.m.: Well of course Julianne Hough just has a Belle costume. That makes sense.
8:08 p.m.: Josh Groban and "You've Got a Friend In Me" is already over?! These numbers are coming too fast to even sing along to!
8:12 p.m.: We will take any opportunity to listen to Auli'i Cravalho sing "How Far It Goes" but we'll keep some of our dignity by not trying to sing along with her. (Remember when she did this live on the Oscars and even got hit in the head and still killed it? A true star.)
8:19 p.m.: BEYONCE?!?!?!
8:20 p.m.: Sorry...BEYONCE?!?! IS HERE?!?! SINGING WITH AN INSTAGRAM FILTER ON HER FACE?! What did we do to deserve this, honestly.
ABC
8:25 p.m.: It's easy to forget how dang good of a singer Amber Riley is until she's in front of you absolutely slaying one of the biggest songs of the past decade. Let it goooooooo!
8:27 p.m.: This Aladdin Broadway reunion is incredible but we're going to have to rewatch it because we are genuinely still thinking about how Beyonce appeared on that screen with that filter on. Bless you, Queen Bey.
8:29 p.m.: Elle Fanning just introduced Ariana Grande introducing her own performance of "I Won't Say I'm In Love" from Hercules. And it's not just Ariana singing once, on one screen. No, it's nine Arianas!
8:30 p.m.: Listen we're just really impressed by how much work Ariana put into this. Not surprised, but impressed.
8:38 p.m.: It really sucks that Gaston sucks because he gets a great song!
8:39 p.m.: EVERYBODY SHUT UP THIS IS THE BEST SONG. Donny Osmond! Singing "I'll Make a Man Out of You!" With children!
8:41 p.m.: The children...are Donny Osmond's grandchildren. Something about that is both very sweet and very alarming.
8:44 p.m.: It feels weird to listen to Christina Aguilera not sing her own Mulan song, but fine, we'll take The Lion King (even though Beyonce was here earlier and did not sing The Lion King).
8:46 p.m.: Now these are some talented small children, dancing to "Under the Sea" with Jordan Fisher. Where do we get those fishscale pants?
8:54 p.m.: Thomas Rhett just became a real contender for winner of the night with "Do You Wanna Build a Snowman," accompanied by his two daughters.
ABC
8:54 p.m.: Zac Efron has arrived...to introduce his former costars. He's got "patchy wifi," Ryan Seacrest says, and we believe it. He's very blurry.
"Hi, everyone. I hope that you're safe and that you're healthy and that you're doing as well as possible during these unprecedented times," he said. "It's my greatest pleasure to introduce a musical performance by some of my oldest friends and some new ones. I hope that you enjoy, and remember, we are all in this together."
Thanks, Zac Efron.
8:56 p.m.: The rest of the High School Musical cast, as well as the Zombies, Descendants, HSMTMTS casts and even Tik Tok star Charli D'Amelio all look very clear and not "patchy" at all as they not only sing but also dance to "We're All In This Together," a sort of anthem for these troubled times. Lucas Grabeel even has a fedora!
9:00 p.m.: The night gets closed out with Michael Buble and Demi Lovato, though they're not performing together. Buble performs, and then Lovato performs, and it's all while small children hold up signs thanking essential workers.
Could that have been an hour longer? Yes. Do we wish Zac Efron had been able to sing over his patchy wifi? Yes. Did we have an extremely good time anyway? Yes. Are we now left with a jumble of Disney songs stuck in our head for the rest of tonight? You bet. Will we be watching Ariana Grande's performance a few more times? Absolutely.
And are we still getting over Beyonce? We will never be over Beyonce. Never ever ever.
