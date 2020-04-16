Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Drop $5 Million on Modern L.A. Home

Chrissy Teigenand John Legend just scooped up another home in the ritzy neighborhood of West Hollywood.

According to Dirt, the A-list pair recently forked over $5.1 million for a 3,440 sq. ft. home that's just a hop, skip and a jump from their current residence in the Beverly Hills. The house was built from the ground up and is thus equipped with all the features a famous family could need, including a Smart Home system and floating gardens.

It's unclear what purpose the house will serve for the couple, as Chrissy and John still live in their massive mansion, but it's the perfect space for the cookbook author to work. The home designer equipped the home with high-end Miele appliances and a large countertop. What's more is it seamlessly transitions into a spacious living room that opens up to the backyard.

When they're not in the communal areas, the members of the family can go to their respective rooms, as there are four bedrooms and four baths.