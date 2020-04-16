Johnny Depp Joins Instagram With Dramatic Video About ''Hideous'' Coronavirus Crisis

Johnny Depp, meet the wide world of Instagram.

The elusive, yet A-list actor joined social media on Thursday to premiere his and Jeff Beck's musical cover of John Lennon's song, "Isolation." An admittedly fitting choice given the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which Depp addressed in an extremely personal, 8-minute IGTV video.

"I've never done any of this before," Depp remarked while seated in what looked like a cavernous, candlelit room. "I don't think I've really ever felt any particular reason to until now. Now is the time to open up a dialogue, as the threat of this invisible enemy has already caused immeasurable tragedies and damage to people's lives."

He went on, "People are ill and without care. People are getting sick and fighting for breath. People are dying at frighteningly high rates. Many are unable to provide for their children and their families as a result of this hideous global pandemic."