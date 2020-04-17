Does Nikki Bella Favor Brie's Daughter Birdie Over Her Other Nieces?

Does Nikki Bella have favorites?

In this clip from Thursday's all-new Total Bellas, Brie Bella informs her sister that she's at the heart of some new family drama. Apparently, their brother JJ Garcia and his wife Lauren believe Nikki favors Birdie Joe Danielson over their own daughters.

"Oh hey, you know what I wanted to tell you?" Daniel Bryan's wife spills to her sister at a Downton Abbey themed party. "So, JJ and Lauren were saying that you favor Birdie more, that you love Birdie more."

This is a bold move on Brie's part as JJ and Lauren are within earshot of this conversation. Not to mention, Nikki isn't pleased to hear this update.

"It's so stupid. I'll let the haters be for now," Nikki responds. "I can't believe I even have to deal with it."

Unsurprisingly, Brie encourages Nikki to enjoy her evening, but to address the issue with their brother and sister-in-law soon. Yet, Nikki has another plan in mind.