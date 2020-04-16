How to Watch the Star-Studded One World: Together At Home Concert on TV and Online

by Kelsey Klemme | Thu., Apr. 16, 2020 1:29 PM
If you need a pick-me-up, then you are in luck because the One World: Together at Home concert is just around the corner!
In case you hadn't heard, Saturday (Apr. 18) dozens of your favorite celebrities are coming together for a one-night special to lift your spirits, highlight frontline healthcare workers and help continue the fight against the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The World Health Organization and Global Citizen-backed entertainment special features acts curated by none other than Lady Gaga and is guaranteed to be a blast with Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert hosting.
Check out all the details on how to watch below so that you can tune in to all the action!
When is the "One World: Together at Home" Event?
On Saturday, Apr. 18, the event will kick off with a six-hour livestream before the hosted two hour broadcast with artists like Lady Gaga and Taylor Swift performing.
Start Times: Livestream from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. EST; linear broadcast from 8:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. on broadcast networks; reairing of two-hour event from 11:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. on additional networks.
How can I watch the event?
You can head to E! Online to watch the six-hour livestream when it starts or catch it on other platforms like Alibaba, Amazon Prime Video, Apple, Facebook, Instagram, LiveXLive, Tencent, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, TIDAL, TuneIn, Twitch, Twitter, Yahoo, and YouTube.
NBC, ABC and CBS will air the two-hour broadcast starting at 8:00 p.m. EST and PST, 7 p.m. Central, followed by a reairing of the program at 11:00 p.m. on networks like E! and Bravo.
Who will I see perform at the event?
There is an exciting lineup of musicians, comedians and more.
Among the list are Elton John, John Legend, Chris Martin, Paul McCartney, Billie Eilish, J Balvin, Kacey Musgraves, Lizzo, Maluma, Maren Morris, Celine Dion, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, Usher, Stevie Wonder and more.
There are also celebs like Priyanka Chopra, Amy Poehler, Awkwafina, Tim Gunn, Jason Segal, Jennifer Lopez, David Beckham, Idris Elba and others who will be joining the fun. Whether it's through musical numbers or comedic sketches, the event promises to lift your spirits while educating on the latest around COVID-19.
You can see the full list of everyone involved at Global Citizen's site.
Rich Fury/Getty Images for Coachella
How can I do my part?
You can head to the Global Citizen site to take actions that will help like pledging to stay home, taking quizzes on how to protect yourself and spreading the word to your friends.
With Global Citizen's reach having impacted 880 million lives and getting supporters to take 24 million actions around the world to help, you can join the cause to help the organization continue making the world a better place.
