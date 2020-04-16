Inside Real Housewives Star Dorinda Medley's One-of-a-Kind Berkshires Manor

This home is such a staple of the Real Housewives of New York City, it deserves to hold up its own apple.

We're talking about Dorina Medley's 11,000-square-foot Berkshires, Mass. estate known as Blue Stone Manor. With seven bedrooms and plenty of indoor space, it's been the unique scene of many now-iconic reality TV moments between Medley and her fellow Housewives over the years.

However, its history dates back much further than Medley's small screen debut. The estate was built in 1902 and was even a significant property in the reality star's life long before she owned it. Living in the area as a child, Medley and her father would drive past the house and the future celebrity would tell him her plans to one day own it. That dream ultimately came to fruition when Medley's late husband, Richard, gifted it to her as a present for their wedding.