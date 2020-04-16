Defending Jacob First Look: Chris Evans, Michelle Dockery Take You Inside Every Parent's Nightmare

Chris Evans and Michelle Dockery are living every parent's nightmare in Defending Jacob, a new Apple TV+ miniseries based on the 2012 best-selling novel of the same name.

"Seeing your son in such a dangerous position, obviously any parent would fight to protect their kid at all costs," Evans says in the exclusive first look below.

In the miniseries, Evans plays Andy Barber, an assistant district attorney in a small Massachusetts town whose world is rocked when his 14-year-old son, Jacob (Jaeden Martell), is accused of murdering a classmate. Dockery is his wife, Laurie, a teacher.