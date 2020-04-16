Reese Witherspoon Donates to Classroom Organization After Draper James Giveaway Sparks Criticism

Reese Witherspoon is focusing on teachers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Oscar-winning actress and Draper James founder has donated to DonorsChoose, a nonprofit organization that allows donations to be mated directly to public school classroom projects.

"Reese and Draper James have made a donation to DonorsChoose that will support all of our highest-need teachers in New Orleans, Atlanta, and Nashville, and many more throughout the country, as they work to educate their students while schools are closed," a spokesperson from the organization told E! News.

"These teachers will receive education funding grants they'll be able to spend on resources such as books, basic classroom supplies, art supplies, activity kits, and food, all shipped directly to their students' homes. When we surveyed our teachers, they estimated that 68% of their students don't have the essentials to continue learning at home, so these educational "care packages" will help bridge the gap in providing students resources they'd normally get at school."