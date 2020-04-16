Watch Millie Bobby Brown and Jimmy Fallon Hilariously Play the "Singing Whisper Challenge"

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Thu., Apr. 16, 2020 5:10 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Jimmy Fallon and Millie Bobby Brown played the "Singing Whisper Challenge" during Wednesday's at-home edition of The Tonight Show.

Here's how the game worked: A player was assigned a random song. That player then turned off the computer speakers and was muted. The silent participant then recited the song's lyrics, and the other player had to guess the tune based on just the lipreading.

Brown went first. She kicked off the game by reciting the words to Dua Lipa's "Don't Start Now." Fallon correctly guessed the track but struggled to get the Strangers Thing star to identify the single "Someone You Loved" by Lewis Capaldi

"You look insane," the actress said while trying to decipher the late-night host's mouth movements. Although, she eventually guessed the song thanks to a few hand gestures. 

For the final round, Brown had to get Fallon to guess Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee's hit "Despacito." She even danced to the track, and the two shared plenty of laughs.

Photos

16 Facts About Millie Bobby Brown

In addition to playing the game, Brown and Fallon talked about how they've been social distancing. For instance, Brown tie-dyed a T-shirt, which she sported during the interview, and got a new puppy. The four-legged friend even made a cute cameo at one point during the chat. They also talked about how Stranger Things suspended filming of season four amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

To see the celebrities play the game and do the interview, check out the videos above and below.

 

(E! and NBC are both part of NBCUniversal).

Trending Stories

Latest News
EComm, Nina Dobrev, Hannah Ann, Tie Dye Loungewear, Collage

Celebs and Influencers Are Obsessed With the Tie-Dye Trend

Hailey Bieber, Hailey Baldwin, Justin Bieber Seasons Premiere

Hailey Bieber Heats Up Instagram With Throwback Bikini Photo

Michael Che

SNL's Michael Che Paying Rent for Residents in His Late Grandmother's Building

EComm: Celeb Fave Akola's DIY Bracelet Kit Will Be Your New Favorite Hobby

Celeb Fave Akola's DIY Bracelet Kit Will Be Your New Hobby

Michael Buble, Luisana Lopilato

Michael Buble's Rep Calls Online Concern for Luisana Lopilato a ''Failed Effort of Cyber Bullying''

Survivor: Winners at War

Survivor: Winners at War Just Gave Us All the Best Happy Cry

Married at First Sight, Austin Hurd, Jessica Studer

Married at First Sight's Decision Day Isn't Complete Without Dramatic Walk Off

TAGS/ Millie Bobby Brown , Jimmy Fallon , The Tonight Show , , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.