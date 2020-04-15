Todd Chrisley Says He Will Donate Plasma to Help Fellow Coronavirus Patients

Todd Chrisley is doing his part to help others just like him survive coronavirus.

On Wednesday's episode of his and wife Julie Chrisley's podcast, Chrisley Confessions, the reality TV star said he's feeling "so much better" and is approved to donate plasma that will be used to treat fellow COVID-19 patients who could benefit from the antibodies he developed while recovering from the disease.

"As much as I hate a needle, folks," Todd shared, "I am going to give my plasma because if I can help someone else get better and for it to not last as long as what it did to me then that's a blessing that God has given me and I'm going to stick to it."

Just last week, the 51-year-old revealed was hospitalized for several days after testing positive for coronavirus. Todd said he spent "three long weeks" fighting it, adding, "I survived it and I'm grateful to the good lord above that I have survived it."