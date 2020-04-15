Blake Lively's Take on the Viral Gossip Girl Meme Is the Best One Yet

by Alyssa Morin | Wed., Apr. 15, 2020 5:45 PM

Gossip Girl, Blake Lively, Leighton Meester, Meme

The CW / Blake Lively / Instagram

Xoxo... Blake Lively has spoken.

A hilarious Gossip Girl-themed meme has recently taken over the internet.

While the hit television show has inspired many memes since its final season in 2012, the latest one is just what we need during these dark times.

Take one look at Twitter and you'll see a short conversation happening between besties, Serena van der Woodsen and Blair Waldorf.

Usually, Serena is asking Blair something ridiculous and Blair's response is both witty and cheeky. In fact, Blair's reply is typically a play-on-words with the series' title.

"Help me I'm lost," Serena asks in one iteration. "gps girl."

Another reads, with Serena saying: "I've been practicing social distancing." Blair's comment? "Go girl."

On Wednesday, Lively—who played the Upper East Side socialite— caught wind of the viral meme and joined in on the fun on Instagram Stories.

"What should I wear to the supermarket," her character asks. "Gloves girl."

Speaking of Gossip Girl, the actress' husband recently revealed whether or not he's seen the teenage drama.

"I need to know if @VancityReynolds has watched Gossip Girl. i NEED to know," a fan on social media tweeted, tagging Ryan Reynolds

His response? Pure gold.

"I didn't watch," he said. "I drank it through my eyes."

Of course, Blake knows how to troll her husband just as much.

Last week, she took to social media to poke fun at the Deadpool star, after he gave his fitness trainer Don Saladino a shout-out on Instagram Stories.

"@vancityreynolds I keep swiping right. This isn't working," she quipped. "Oh…swipe UP."

The longtime couple continues to be couple goals!

Here's to hoping Leighton Meester, who played Blair, joins in on the Gossip Girl meme.

