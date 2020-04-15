Britney Spears Just Reminded Us That She and Justin Timberlake Had the ''World’s Biggest Breakup''

by Pamela Avila | Wed., Apr. 15, 2020 3:49 PM
Alexa, play "Filthy" by Justin Timberlake... 'cause Britney Spears said so.
On Wednesday, the pop star took to Instagram to share a video of herself living her best life out in the balcony of her home, dancing and having fun.
"This is my version of Snapchat or TikTok or whatever the cool thing you're supposed to do these days!!!!! As you can see I'm not really dancing folks..... I'm just very bored," Britney wrote on Instagram, alongside her video of her dancing to Timberlake's song.
Of course, she knew someone would have something to say about her dancing to her ex's song so she continued, "PS I know we had one of the world's biggest breakups 20 years ago..... but hey the man is a genius!!!! Great song JT!!!! Pssss if you KNOW WHAT'S GOOD!!!!!!"
Britney's caption also wasn't lost on her sister Jamie Lynn Spears who commented on the "Baby One More Time" singer's video, "Blogs are already plotting their outrageous stories.... you keep having fun and looking cute tho!!"
The "Cry Me A River" singer also commented on Britney's video with a series of laughing and raised hand emojis.
Meanwhile, her beau Sam Asghari commented, "Snapchat, Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, even MySpace was inspired by you."
So if "you know what's good," watch our favorite pop songstress dancing and having fun on Instagram here.
