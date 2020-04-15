Teen Mom's Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra Hit With More Than $800,000 in Tax Debt

  • By
    &

by Pamela Avila | Wed., Apr. 15, 2020 2:28 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Teen Mom stars Catelynn Lowelland Tyler Baltierra have accrued over $800,000 in tax debt, according to documents obtained by E! News. 

According to the federal tax lien the couple was hit with a federal tax lien for $535,010 for the 2016 and 2017 years on Nov. 19, 2019. 

That same year in December, Lowell and Baltierra were hit once again with a federal tax lien of $321,789 for the 2018 year. 

Per the documents obtained by E! News that detail their lien filings, the $856,799 they owe in tax debt remains unpaid. However, according to the documents, Lowell was also hit with a state tax lien of $6,001 in May 30, 2019. This amount was recently paid off and cleared in February of this year. 

Lowell and Baltierra, parents to Vaeda Luma Baltierra and Novalee Reign Baltierra, have been stars of the Teen Mom show for over a decade. 

Most recently, Baltierra went on The Awesome Dad Show podcast to talk about mental health, social media, fatherhood and how his daughter's are "set up for life" financially

Photos

Catelynn Lowell & Tyler Baltierra's Sweet Family Moments

"As far as getting compensated for the show, my kids are set for life, financially. College is paid for and that was mine and Caitelynn's main thing—each of our children has trust funds that money goes into and they can't touch," the 28-year-old shared on the podcast. "I have so much confidence and peace in how we're raising my children, they will be humble and will know the sacrifices we made."

The two are also founders of clothing company Tierra Reign. Through Simon and Schuster, the two also published a book titled Conquering Chaos.

E! News has reached out to Lowell and Baltierra's attorney for comment.

The Sun was first to break the news.

Trending Stories

Latest News

Kanye West Covers "GQ," Michael Buble's Wife Speaks Out & More

EComm: wine/booze delivery

These Services Deliver Wine & Spirits Straight to Your Doorstep

Kourtney Kardashian, amfAR Gala New York 2019

Why Kourtney Kardashian Didn't Take Those Pregnancy Rumors ''Offensively''

Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake, Denim Outfits

Britney Spears Just Reminded Us That She and Justin Timberlake Had the ''World’s Biggest Breakup''

Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas Do TikTok Couple's Challenge

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 Cast

Kyle Richards Teases a "Bomb" Being Dropped in RHOBH Season 10 & Other Show Secrets

Joe Exotic, Dillon Passage

Tiger King's Dillon Passage Says Prison Quarantine Is ''Taking a Toll'' on Joe Exotic

TAGS/ Catelynn Lowell , , Teen Mom 2 , Top Stories , Apple News , Celebrities , Entertainment
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.