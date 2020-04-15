Will Forte Is Engaged to Girlfriend Olivia Modling

Mary Steenburgen, Instagram
by Cydney Contreras | Wed., Apr. 15, 2020 2:20 PM
Mary Steenburgen, Instagram
Will Forte is officially off the market!
The Saturday Night Live star is engaged to girlfriend Olivia Modling, according to People. A source told the outlet Forte popped the question over the holidays, not long after they moved in together.
Though Will and Olivia have yet to confirm the happy news themselves, Forte's father spilled the beans when he appeared with Will on the April 8 premiere of ABC's Who Wants to Be a Millionaire. When he introduced himself, he told the host Jimmy Kimmel, "He's currently engaged, and says if he has a boy, they've both agreed, it's a possibility it would be Orville Willis Forte V. Not a decision, but a possibility."
That is almost all that is known of Will and Olivia's low-key relationship. Since they got together in early January 2019, the two have mostly kept to themselves and have yet to make a red carpet appearance together.
But that's perfectly fine with the MacGruber star.
In December the first picture of the couple was shared by his co-star Mary Steenburgen, which she captioned, "When one of your beloveds finds his soulmate."
"I finally found my Ted Danson," Forte responded, jokingly making reference to her longtime husband.
Prior to finding his "Ted Danson," the funny-man briefly dated his Last Man on Earth co-star January Jones in 2015. They split up, but remain friendly and comment on each other's social media posts.
Fans will be seeing more of Forte in the near future, when his MacGruber character returns to the screen for NBCs Peacock.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?