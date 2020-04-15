Armie Hammer Looks Completely Unrecognizable After Shaving His Hair Into a Mohawk

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Morin | Wed., Apr. 15, 2020 2:08 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Hammer time?!

Unlike the song "U Can't Touch This," Armie Hammer has most certainly touched his full head of hair.

On Wednesday, the 33-year-old actor showed off his major hair change on Instagram—it's quite possible that his 1.3 million followers' collectively dropped their jaws.

The Mirror Mirror alum took his trimmers and chopped off his hair into a mohawk.

"Killing the game," he quipped.

For his selfie, the actor posed with a sleeveless crop top that had fringe pieces hanging on the bottom. He paired his eccentric shirt with colorful shorts. However, his mohawk wasn't not the only hair change he made. Armie also showed off his horseshoe mustache.

If anything, his new hairstyle is giving us Tiger King vibes. It's a lewk that makes him completely unrecognizable. Surprisingly, though, many of his fans were hair for it.

"I don't know what's happening here, but I'm down with it," director Adam Shankman replied. "Crop Top King," Colton Haynes responded.

His wife, Elizabeth Chambers Hammer, wrote, "Quarantine chic. With the 24/7 accent to match."

Photos

Check Out the Most Surprising Celeb Transformations of the Week

Armie isn't the only celebrity in recent weeks to switch up his hairstyle. To see who has given themselves an epic and glorious makeover, scroll through our gallery below!

Armie Hammer, Transformation, Hair, Instagram

Instagram

Armie Hammer

Notice anything different? The actor shows off his major transformation, which entails a mohawk and horseshoe mustache. "Killing the game," he quips on Instagram.

Lauren Burnham & Arie Luyendyk, At-Home Hair Transformation

Instagram

Lauren Burnham & Arie Luyendyk

"Now @ariejr's really a silver fox," the Bachelor alum joked on Instagram

Hilary Duff, At-Home Hair Transformation

Instagram

Hilary Duff

The Lizzie McGuire star said goodbye to her signature blonde locks and opted for a bold blue look.  

Article continues below

Casey Cott, Corey Cott, At-Home Hair Transformations

Instagram

Casey Cott

The Riverdale star and his brother both agreed to shave their heads to help raise funds for Charity Water.

Rosalia, At-Home Hair Transformations

Instagram

Rosalia

The Spanish singer-songwriter showcased her new bangs in the middle of self-quarantine.

Ariana Grande, At-Home Hair Transformations

Twitter

Ariana Grande

"Get a load a dis," the "thank u, next" singer shared on Twitter when showcasing her new curly hair.

Article continues below

Blake Shelton, Nicola Peltz, At-Home Hair Transformations

Twitter

Blake Shelton

Who's ready for a quarantine mullet update?! "@Gwenstefani has decided to take it to the next level.. Stripes," The Voice coach shared on Twitter.

Jennifer Love Hewitt, At-Home Hair Transformations

Instagram

Jennifer Love Hewitt

"The smile of a girl who just did at home hot pink highlights because what else can I do right now!" the 911 on Fox star wrote on Instagram. "Thanks @limecrimemakeup these hair conditioners are easy and so fun! @nikkilee901 don't be mad lol. I really miss you!"

Carey Hart, At-Home Hair Transformations

Instagram

Carey Hart

"We've lost it. But we're together! AT HOME," Pink shared on Instagram as her husband showed off his new style.

Article continues below

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz, At-Home Hair Transformations

Instagram

Brooklyn Beckham

In an Instagram Story, Nicola Peltz got to work on cutting her boyfriend's haircut. The results turned out a-okay.

Tamera Mowry, Nicola Peltz, At-Home Hair Transformations

Instagram

Tamera Mowry-Housley

"Hello grays. No getting my hair done during #socialdistancing, and I'm okay with it!" The Real co-host shared on Instagram.

Maluma, At-Home Hair Transformations

Instagram

Maluma

A shaved head has never looked so good on the Colombian singer. Nice cut, dude!

Article continues below

Who will be the shaver's next victim? Only time will tell.

Trending Stories

Latest News
EComm: wine/booze delivery

These Services Deliver Wine & Spirits Straight to Your Doorstep

E-Comm: Stress Relief Products

11 Stress Relief Products That Aren't a Gimmick

Ecomm: Online shopping

Today's Best Sales: Rag & Bone, Lord Jones, Sonix & More

Ecomm: Here's What To Use to Rest Your Eyes From Much Screen Time

8 Things to Help Rest Your Eyes From Too Much Screen Time

EComm, Celeb Fave Kids Clothing Brand Posh Peanut, Collage

You Can Afford Celeb Fave Kids Clothing Brand Posh Peanut

Ecomm: Feeling Stressed? Now Is the Time to Try Talkspace

Feeling Stressed? Now Is a Good Time to Try Talkspace Therapy

Goop Black Friday Sale

Goop's 2020 Mother’s Day Gift Guide Is $80,000+ of Pure Extravagance

TAGS/ Armie Hammer , Celebrities , Transformation , Style Collective , Hair , Style Collective Hair , Feel Good , Work From Home
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.