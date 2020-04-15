Why The Bachelor's Victoria Fuller and Chris Soules Are Sparking Romance Rumors

What's going on with Victoria Fuller and Chris Soules? That's the question Bachelor Nation is asking.

The pair sparked romance rumors on Wednesday after multiple outlets reported the two are hanging out. RealitySteve was first to stir speculation after sharing the following tweet.

"(EXCLUSIVE): One of the more random Bachelor 'couples' that I can't say I ever would've guessed," the tweet stated. "I don't know how long this has been going on or how serious it is, but I can confirm that Victoria Fuller is currently together in Iowa for the week with Chris Soules. Discuss."

Us Weekly also reported the farmer from Iowa and the medical sales representative from Virginia started hanging out after connecting on social media.

"Chris slid into Victoria's DMs," a source told the celebrity news outlet. "He apparently DMs a lot of people."

But that's not all. According to Us Weekly, social media sleuths noticed Fuller and Soules began following each other on social media earlier this month.

However, neither reality TV star has commented on the rumors.