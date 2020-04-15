Why The Bachelor's Victoria Fuller and Chris Soules Are Sparking Romance Rumors

ABC Press, Fred Lee/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images
by Elyse Dupre | Wed., Apr. 15, 2020 1:19 PM
ABC Press, Fred Lee/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images
What's going on with Victoria Fuller and Chris Soules? That's the question Bachelor Nation is asking.
The pair sparked romance rumors on Wednesday after multiple outlets reported the two are hanging out. RealitySteve was first to stir speculation after sharing the following tweet.
"(EXCLUSIVE): One of the more random Bachelor 'couples' that I can't say I ever would've guessed," the tweet stated. "I don't know how long this has been going on or how serious it is, but I can confirm that Victoria Fuller is currently together in Iowa for the week with Chris Soules. Discuss."
Us Weekly also reported the farmer from Iowa and the medical sales representative from Virginia started hanging out after connecting on social media.
"Chris slid into Victoria's DMs," a source told the celebrity news outlet. "He apparently DMs a lot of people."
But that's not all. According to Us Weekly, social media sleuths noticed Fuller and Soules began following each other on social media earlier this month.
However, neither reality TV star has commented on the rumors.
Fans met Soules in 2014 during Andi Dorfman's season of The Bachelorette. He then went on to hand out the roses on season 19 of The Bachelor. He proposed to Whitney Bischoff; however, they ended their engagement in 2015. He also appeared on Dancing With the Stars.
Soules was then arrested following a 2017 car crash in Iowa. At the time, the Iowa State Patrol confirmed to E! News Soules was driving a pickup truck that rear-ended Kenneth Mosher's tractor trailer. Soules was accused of leaving the scene of the accident prior to law enforcement's arrival and was arrested at his home in Arlington. After the crash, Mosher was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
In 2018, Soules entered a conditional guilty plea to leaving the scene of an accident resulting in serious injury. In 2019, he accepted a suspended two-year prison sentence to serve two years on probation. He also reached a $2.5 million settlement with the victim's family.
Viewers met Fuller on Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor. She was one of the final three women vying for the pilot's heart. Fuller also came under fire after photos of her modeling in an advertisement for an apparent marlin conservation group that used the phrasing "White Lives Matter" resurfaced online. She issued an apology.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?