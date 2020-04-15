Noah Cyrus Recalls "Hiding From the World" Amid Comparisons to Miley Cyrus

Noah Cyrus discussed growing up in a famous family for "The Mischief Issue" of tmrw.

Looking back at her early teenage years, the now 20-year-old artist recalled locking herself in her bedroom and sitting alone with the lights off. The space, as the magazine put it, served as a "safe place to hide from the bullying, the comparisons to her older sister Miley Cyrus, father, Billy Ray Cyrus, or whomever else, and the cruel things strangers wrote about a preteen they had never met."

"Being in my room with the lights off, hiding from the world, that's not a way to live for such a young girl," Noah told the publication. "So, you know, whenever I think about how many other people are going through the same thing—especially at the age I was at—there are so many more people out there. I think that whenever I see other artists like myself speaking out and talking about it, it makes me really happy because I didn't really have that when I was growing up."

Whether they called her "Hannah Montana's sister" or asked her about being Miley's younger sibling, the public referred to Noah by many names other than her own.

"Somebody not even coming up to you and calling you by your name?" she said. "That's going to really f--k you up as a kid, make you feel like you don't f--king even matter to the population—for them to not even know your name."