Shahs of Sunset Sneak Peek: MJ Wants to Apologize to Destiney, But Will She Accept It?

A Shahs of Sunset sit down.

In this exclusive clip from Friday's all-new episode, Mercedes "MJ" Javid meets with Destiney Rose in an attempt to make peace. As E! readers surely know, Destiney has been at the heart of MJ's feud with once BFF Reza Farahan.

Earlier in the season, Destiney brought to light gossip about Reza's husband, Adam Neely, possibly being unfaithful. Destiney was told this bit of gossip by close friend Ali Ashouri. Yet, it's been alleged that MJ conspired with Ali to get this rumor circulated.

While it's been implied that Destiney intentionally played a part in manifesting this drama, she's maintained her innocence.

With accusations flying about from both sides, MJ and Destiney sit down in order to clear the air.

"I want to start by saying that I already like your energy, because it feels like we're probably, hopefully, going to be on the same page," MJ starts off. "I honestly think we were really good friends, in a really good place. Where it went left? A lot of it is a lot of lies."