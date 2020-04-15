Hannah Ann Sluss Wants "The Opposite" Of Peter Weber in Her Next Relationship

Hannah Ann Sluss knows what she wants in her next suitor.

While giving Wells Adams and Brandi Cyrus an update on her relationship status during her visit to their podcast Your Favorite Thing, the Bachelor alum shared the qualities she's looking for in her next boyfriend, explaining that her ideal man is the "opposite" of Peter Weber.

"Gosh, my type changes after, like, with every guy that I'm interested in," she told the duo. "Okay, the next guy I'm looking for—the type, I want him to be very hunky. I want him to be very manly. Very manly. Very, very decisive. Very independent."

When Brandi quipped that her description was the opposite of her former fiancé, Hannah Ann joked, "Yes, the opposite," and continued, "I want him to be, like, very manly and, like no messing around. Just to the point, decisive. And, I want him to be hot, like, super hot and hunky."