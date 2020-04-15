How Kanye West Is Paying Tribute to "Best Friend" Kobe Bryant After His Death

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Wed., Apr. 15, 2020 10:54 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Kanye West, Kobe Bryant, Laker Game

Noel Vasquez/GC Images

There's no dribbling around these honest facts: Kobe Bryant's death had a profound impact on Kanye West.

And like so many Americans can relate to, the passing of the Los Angeles Lakers basketball player got Kanye thinking about how his life can be different going forward.

In the May issue of GQ available on newsstands April 21, the rapper got candid about his mindset after losing "one of my best friends."

As he continues driving down the street near the site of the helicopter crash that killed nine people, Kanye can't help but reflect.

"Now there's no way for me not to be as determined as Kobe every time I drive down that street. It's game time. There's no move that we can't make, or that we'll wait to make," he explained to GQ. "Everyone in our life is now a member of the Lakers on one of Kobe's championship teams."

Photos

Kobe Bryant's Family Album

Kanye continued, "The way that Kobe would say that we all have to come together and win this championship is the way I look at life now. To an infinite, other level."

Kanye West

Tyler Mitchell

Kobe's passing was a "game changer" for the rapper and inspired him to do even more with his platform and life.

"He was the basketball version of me, and I was the rap version of him, and that's facts! We got the commercials that prove it. No one else can say this," Kanye explained. "We came up at the same time, together. And now it's like, yeah, I might have had a reputation for screaming about things—but I'm not taking any mess for an answer now. We're about to build a paradigm shift for humanity. We ain't playing with 'em. We bringing home the trophies."

Soon after Kobe passed away, Kim Kardashian took to Instagram to show footage of Kanye's somber Sunday Service in honor of the athlete.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star also expressed her pain at the tragic losses.

"My heart is so heavy. No one should ever experience what the families involved are going through," Kim wrote on Instagram. "This has affected us all so much but I cannot begin to imagine what Vanessa is feeling losing her husband and her baby girl. I cry just thinking about it. I am praying for the Bryant family, the Altobelli family and the families of all who perished in this unthinkable tragedy. Rest In Peace Legend." 

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns Thursday, March 26 only on E!

Trending Stories

Latest News
Caitlyn Jenner, Brandon Jenner

Brandon Jenner Says He Only Saw Caitlyn Jenner "Half a Dozen Times" in 17 Years

Kourtney Kardashian, Mason Disick, Penelope Disick, Reign Disick, Family

Kourtney Kardashian Claps Back After Being Told to Cut Reign Disick's Hair

Kylie Jenner, KUWTK 1804

Yes, Kylie Jenner Had Mom Kris Jenner Feed Her Tacos After Lasik Surgery!

Kylie Jenner Summons Kris With Tiny Bell

Rob Kardashian, Blac Chyna

Rob Kardashian Accuses Blac Chyna of Pointing a Gun at Him During Altercation

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster

How Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Made Easter Extra Special for Stormi Webster

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson, Kardashian Jenner Christmas Party 2019

Baby True is Turning 2! Look Back at True Thompson's Cutest Photos With Khloe Kardashian

TAGS/ Kanye West , Kobe Bryant , Tribute , Death , GQ , Magazines , Kardashians , Kardashian News , Top Stories , Apple News , Celebrities
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.