Can You Watch James Corden's Interview With Dan Levy About Schitt's Creek Without Crying?

"I was a complete mess. It completely killed me. I was teetering on the brink of being OK. It was the last day. I was feeling a lot of emotions, I was trying to keep them in check. And then my mom tweeted that and I read it and completely fell apart. Had just a solid cry. It's been a lot of years, which I don't think are a bad thing, but it was heavy. That's pretty huge for someone to hear. And I think for her to say that so publicly, I can only assume that it meant so much to a lot of people too, because that's the power of support and that's the power of encouragement and acceptance…I think there's so much fear associated still to this day with parents looking at their queer children and wondering whether they're going to turn out OK. For her to sort of say that and champion me in that kind of way, it's very lovely. And beautifully written, might I add," Levy said.

