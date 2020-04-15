Cameron Diaz Calls Benji Madden an "Amazing" Father as She Gushes Over Baby Girl Raddix

Cameron Diaz is opening up about her baby girl, Raddix Madden.

It was just days into 2020 when the actress and her husband, Benji Madden, shared the news that they had welcomed a daughter.

"Happy New Year from the Maddens! We are so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden," the couple told their social media followers in a message on Instagram. "She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family."

"While we are overjoyed to share this news, we also feel a strong instinct to protect our little one's privacy," Cameron and Benji wrote. "So we won't be posting pictures or sharing any more details, other than the fact that she is really really cute!! Some would even say RAD."

Now, about three months later, Cameron is speaking out about motherhood and family life during a rare Instagram Live chat with her friend, Katherine Power.