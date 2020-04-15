Here's What Lindsay Lohan Thinks About a Mean Girls Sequel

by Jess Cohen | Wed., Apr. 15, 2020 4:54 AM

So fetch! Lindsay Lohan is still hoping for a Mean Girls reunion with the original cast!

The actress, who starred as Cady Heron in the hit 2004 movie, opened up about possibly reuniting with Tina Fey and the cast in a new interview with David Spade. During her virtual chat on Lights Out with David Spade, Lohan said that making another movie with the Mean Girls team would be an "exciting" experience.

"I think that I was hanging onto that for a really long idea," Lohan told Spade. "I kind of wanted to come back with like a Mean Girls 2, with the same cast and work with Tina and the whole crew again and [director] Mark Waters."

"And that was really what I wanted, I was really excited to do that," the 33-year-old star continued. "And that's all in their hands really."

Lohan also added, "So, that would definitely be an exciting thing."

It was announced back in January that the Broadway musical Mean Girls is being adapted into a movie from Paramount Pictures. Though none of the original movie cast is attached, Fey wrote the script for this musical film and will produce alongside Saturday Night Live's Lorne Michaels.

"I'm very excited to bring Mean Girls back to the big screen," Fey said in January. "It's been incredibly gratifying to see how much the movie and the musical have meant to audiences."

"I've spent sixteen years with these characters now," she continued. "They are my Marvel Universe and I love them dearly."

Fey, who also appeared in the film, wrote the screenplay for the original movie, which was based on the book Queen Bees and Wannabes by Rosalind Wiseman.

Watch the video above to see Lohan talk about reuniting with the Mean Girls squad!

