Here's What Lindsay Lohan Thinks About a Mean Girls Sequel

So fetch! Lindsay Lohan is still hoping for a Mean Girls reunion with the original cast!

The actress, who starred as Cady Heron in the hit 2004 movie, opened up about possibly reuniting with Tina Fey and the cast in a new interview with David Spade. During her virtual chat on Lights Out with David Spade, Lohan said that making another movie with the Mean Girls team would be an "exciting" experience.

"I think that I was hanging onto that for a really long idea," Lohan told Spade. "I kind of wanted to come back with like a Mean Girls 2, with the same cast and work with Tina and the whole crew again and [director] Mark Waters."

"And that was really what I wanted, I was really excited to do that," the 33-year-old star continued. "And that's all in their hands really."

Lohan also added, "So, that would definitely be an exciting thing."