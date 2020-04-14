Why Christina Anstead Says the Coronavirus Crisis Has Helped Her and Tarek El Moussa ''Bond More''

Christina Anstead and Tarek El Moussa continue to successfully navigate the tricky waters of co-parenting.

In an exclusive interview with Daily Pop's Justin Sylvester, the HGTV star explained the upside of remaining close with an ex for the health and happiness of your children.

"Luckily," Christina shared, "we live two streets away so that's really easy for us, because nothing's really changed in that aspect."

In fact, the interior design guru explained, "In times of crisis, we kind of bond more because obviously our No. 1 priority is the kids. We're just trying to figure out what's best for them and making sure that they don't feel scared. That's not something they should be feeling right now, so we're just trying to stay positive for them."