Get a Sneak Peek at ABC's Epic Disney Family Singalong

Here are just some of the songs you'll get to hear:

"A Dream Is A Wish Your Heart Makes" – Demi Lovato and Michael Bublé

"A Spoonful of Sugar" – Little Big Town

"Be Our Guest" – Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert, with a special appearance by Julianne Hough

"Can You Feel the Love Tonight" – Christina Aguilera

"Colors of the Wind" – Tori Kelly

"Do You Want to Build a Snowman" – Thomas Rhett

"Friend Like Me" – James Monroe Iglehart with Broadway Company of Disney's ALADDIN

"Gaston" – Josh Gad, Luke Evans and Alan Menken

"How Far I'll Go" – Auliʻi Cravalho

"I Won't Say I'm In Love" – Ariana Grande

"I Wanna Be Like You" – Darren Criss

"I'll Make A Man Out Of You" – Donny Osmond

"It's a Small World" – John Stamos

"Let It Go" – Amber Riley

"The Bare Necessities" – Erin Andrews, Bobby Bones, Carrie Ann Inaba and Marcus Scribner

"Under The Sea" – Jordan Fisher

"You've Got a Friend In Me" – Josh Groban

Even Tik Tok star Charli D'Amelio will make an appearance, and there will be an animated character there to guide you through the on-screen lyrics, in case you don't already have every single one of those songs memorized.