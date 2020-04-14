Luisana Lopilato Defends Husband Michael Bublé After Videos Spark Concern for Her Safety

Luisana Lopilato is defending husband Michael Bublé after he was caught on video exhibiting what some fans say is abusive behavior.

Like many celebrities, the singer and actress are doing their part to entertain the masses amid the coronavirus. In recent days, they've been going on Instagram Live to read children's books, sing and other activities for their followers.

However, in opening up their home to their fans, it's also opened Michael up to criticism.

In one of their recent Instagram Live videos, viewers saw Bublé elbow Lopilato in her side after she spoke over him, prompting her to apologize. Then, he pulled her in to an embrace, although some believe he was too aggressive with the action. The next moment he brushed her off as she attempted to fix his hair.

This particular instance sparked outrage among the Rebelde Way star's fans and led to the resurfacing of more videos in which Bublé shows what some say is abusive behavior.