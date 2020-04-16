Khloe Kardashian Reveals Her One Co-Parenting Concern on KUWTK

Co-parenting isn't easy.

Khloe Kardashian has this revelation in this clip from Thursday's all-new Keeping Up With the Kardashians. As seen in the footage above, the Good American mogul turns to Kris Jenner for advice as her ex, Tristan Thompson, has returned to Cleveland, Ohio for the new NBA season.

"To co-parent is a different beast, it's probably the hardest thing I've ever had to figure out," Khloe confides in Kris. "'Cause, you get territorial. Like, 'This is my baby. Why are you telling me what to do?' You forget, oh no, it's both your baby."

Since this is the first basketball season that Khloe will not be in Ohio with Tristan, whom she split from in February 2019, she's not sure what this means for their co-parenting situation. Khloe and Tristan welcomed daughter True Thompson back in April 2018.

"Typically, I go back and forth about every other week to Cleveland. He really misses True and he doesn't really know when he's going to see her next," the Revenge Body host notes in a confessional. "I really have not put much thought into how True is going to visit Tristan in Cleveland. I've just been avoiding having this conversation."