Goop's 2020 Mother’s Day Gift Guide Is $80,000+ of Pure Extravagance

Gwyneth Paltrow and the team at goop never fail to create a Mother's Day gift guide that has jaws dropping.

And this year is no exception. Included among their list of recommendations is a sauna, $30,000 Cartier watch and other pricey goods in the thousands range.

Last year, their guide came out to $82,000. However, in 2020 it's not totally clear how much one would have to shell out to get every single item on the list. To get a comprehensive total cost of their favorite items is difficult because some of the products listed are so exclusive, they require a phone call to get a price quote. But based on the prices listed, it would come at a price of over $85,000.

Not to say every product is going to put a dent in the wallet. There are plenty of gifts that are worth every penny, whether it's for a mom that loves to cook or for a true yogi. To see for yourself, check out just a few of the ideas below!