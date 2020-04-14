TikTok Stars Charli D'Amelio and Chase Hudson Announce Breakup

TikTok's biggest power couple has called it quits.

Charli D'Amelio and Chase Hudson (otherwise known as Lil Huddy to his millions of followers) announced their breakup with separate statements on Instagram Stories.

"Since you guys have watched mine and Chase's relationship from the start, I decided I needed to tell you all that we are no longer together," 15-year-old Charli shared, wrote. "It hurts me to say this, but we've decided that this is what's best for both of us. We are still close friends and I would not change that for anything! I truly have so much love for Chase and wish him nothing but the best for him. It makes me happy to see all of the great things he has going for him."

Charli, whose viral dance videos have helped her become the most-followed person on TikTok in just a matter of months, apologized for the delay in sharing the news, concluding, "I wanted to take the time to process it for myself. Breakups are tough for anyone, so I'd really rather not talk about it anymore."

As for Chase, the 17-year-old said he'll continue supporting Charli from afar.