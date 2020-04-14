America Ferrera Shares Empowering Message to Her Fellow ''Pregnant Mamas'' Amid Coronavirus Crisis

America Ferrera is sharing an empowering message to all the "pregnant mamas" during the COVID-19 outbreak.

On Tuesday morning, the Superstore actor took to Instagram to share a beautiful photo of herself showing off her bare baby bump and wrote, "As this baby grows inside and I attempt to breathe through the fears and unknowns of this time, I am thinking of all you other mamas bringing new life into this world right now."

The actress went on, "And also all of the women across generations and centuries and borders who have and are currently birthing new life in the midst of so many extraordinary and daunting circumstances. Life is a miracle, and mamas make it possible through their strength and power."

Ferrera announced she was pregnant with baby no. 2 on New Years' Eve with a family photo on Instagram. She wrote at the time, "Welcome Baby #2 in 2020. Happy New Year from our wild & growing bunch."