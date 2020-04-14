A High School Musical Reunion Is Happening: Everything You Need to Know Before Watching

Wildcats, everywhere: We have some epic news!

The cast of High School Musical are gearing up for an exciting reunion during ABC's The Disney Family Singalong. The news was confirmed by HSM franchise director Kenny Ortega, who took to Instagram to announce that the East High gang, which featured Zac Efron, Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale, Corbin Bleu, Lucas Grabeel and Monique Coleman, will be getting their heads in the game once again.

It appears that the Disney alums have already been practicing for the big event. Earlier this week, Kenny, Vanessa, Ashley, Corbin, Lucas and Monique took part in a Zoom call together. Sharing a screenshot of their virtual get-together, Vanessa wrote, "Guess who's back.."

Thrilled to be reuniting with her castmates, Vanessa also treated fans to a video of herself rehearsing. "Had such a blast putting this together," she wrote. "So special to come together with my HSM family during this time to spread some joy."

Ready to see the HSM cast reunite? Here's everything you need to know: