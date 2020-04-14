What Do Parasite and The Golden Girls Have in Common?

Never underestimate the power of an Oscar-winning flick—or a 35-year-old TV comedy. E! News has learned Parasite, the winner of a number of Oscars at the 2020 ceremony including Best Picture, became the No.1 independent or foreign language film to ever run on Hulu—in its first weekend alone. The movie became available on the streaming platform on April 8.

So many viewers flocked to Parasite it is now the second most-watched movie overall on Hulu—ever. Parasite tops major studio hits such as A Quiet Place, Transformers: The Last Knight, Creed II and How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World.

In addition to Best Picture, the movie directed by Bong Joon-Ho won Best Original Screenplay, Best International Feature Film and Best Director at the Oscars. The movie also took home the Golden Globe for Best Foreign Language Film.