EXCLUSIVE!

What Do Parasite and The Golden Girls Have in Common?

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Tue., Apr. 14, 2020 12:30 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Never underestimate the power of an Oscar-winning flick—or a 35-year-old TV comedy. E! News has learned Parasite, the winner of a number of Oscars at the 2020 ceremony including Best Picture, became the No.1 independent or foreign language film to ever run on Hulu—in its first weekend alone. The movie became available on the streaming platform on April 8.

So many viewers flocked to Parasite it is now the second most-watched movie overall on Hulu—ever. Parasite tops major studio hits such as A Quiet Place, Transformers: The Last Knight, Creed II and How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World.

In addition to Best Picture, the movie directed by Bong Joon-Ho won Best Original Screenplay, Best International Feature Film and Best Director at the Oscars. The movie also took home the Golden Globe for Best Foreign Language Film.

Photos

What E! News Is Watching: Social Distancing Edition

Hulu is clearly proud to have the Oscar winner on the platform.

The flick is also in the works as an HBO miniseries. Casting and all that is still being worked out.

It's no secret viewers have been spending a lot of time streaming while social distancing in their homes. Little Fires Everywhere, Hulu's new series starring Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington, was the most-watched drama on the platform in the last week. The show has emerged as the No. 1 drama overall on Hulu. It's generated more hours of viewing than any other drama series—past or present—over the past three weeks since premiere.

Hulu previously revealed comfort shows like dramas Grey's Anatomy, This Is Us and Law & Order: SVU have seen increased viewership. As have comedies like Bob's Burgers and How I Met Your Mother. And this past week classic comedy The Golden Girls was one of the Top 10 most-watched comedy series on the platform.

When you need some comfort, never underestimate the power of the cheesecake-loving Golden Girls.

Trending Stories

Latest News
The Conners

Is Becky Coming Between Darlene and Ben on The Conners?

Hannah Brown, Tyler Cameron, The Bachelorette

Tyler Cameron Shares TMI Confession About Hannah Brown's Bachelorette Season

Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'n Out

Get the Scoop on Nick Cannon's Wild 'N Out Season 15 VH1 Premiere and Guest Stars

Exclusive: Becky Gets Desperate in "The Conners" Sneak Peek

Kyle Richards, Lisa Vanderpump, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Kyle Richards Talks RHOBH Without Lisa Vanderpump & the Possibility of a Future Friendship

Brad Pitt

When Brad Pitt Came to HGTV: Tears, Butt Makeup and Surprises on Celebrity IOU

Clare Crawley, The Bachelorette

ABC Keen on Getting The Bachelorette That Reflects the World Today on Air ASAP

TAGS/ TV , Movies , Oscars , Entertainment , Apple News , Top Stories
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.